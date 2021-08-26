New COVID-19 cases surge to 46,164 in last 24 hours, deaths remain above 600 for second day

New Delhi, August 26, 2021

India has reported 607 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 46,164 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, with the high numbers from Kerala and Maharashtra remaining a major cause of concern even as most other parts of the country maintained a decelerating trend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of new cases today is significantly higher than the 37,593 logged yesterday while the number of deaths, which was 648 yesterday, has remained above 600 for the second day running.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, accounted for more than 68 per cent of the new cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, at 31,445, and 215 of the 607 deaths in this period. The state had reported 24,296 cases and 173 deaths yesterday.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported as many as 216 deaths and 5,081 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths in 24 hours in the country has now remained above 500 for two consecutive days after remaining below that level for four days.

The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 59 consecutive days now. It has, however, risen above 40,000 again today after remaining below that level for 12 days.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 436,365 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 32,558,530 today.

Of the 607 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from 216 deaths in Maharashtra and 215 in Kerala, there were 69 deaths in Odisha, 27 in Tamil Nadu, 22 in Karntaka, 16 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in West Bengal.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours.

In national capital Delhi, there were 35 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-19 death reported during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 31,788,440 today, up 34,159 from yesterday. The recovery rate fell to 97.63% from 97.66% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose for the second consecutive day today, going up by 11,398 to 333,725 after falling for the previous nine days.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed the 60-crore mark to touch 60.38 crore, including 80,40,407 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.02% while the Daily Positivity rate was 2.58% today, staying below 3% for the 31st consecutive day.

