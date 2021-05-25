New COVID-19 cases in India dip below 200,000, number of deaths falls to 3,511

New Delhi, May 24, 2021

India today recorded a significant dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection to 196,427 in the last 24 hours -- the first time that it has fallen below 200,000 since April 14 -- and a fall in the daily death toll to 3,511.

The country had reported 4,454 deaths and 222,315 new cases of infection yesterday.

With the latest data from the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW), the death toll so far, which had gone past the grim milestone of 300,000 yesterday, rose to 307,231 today while the total number of cases till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, has climbedto 26,948,874.

While the overall numbers point to a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but they are still at fairly high levels and, therefore, a cause for concern.

Added to this is the increasing numbers of cases of post-COVID complications like mucormycosis, or black fungus, which has emerged as a major cause of worry in several states.

The country has registered more than 4,000 deaths in a single day on 12 days this month. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in India in a single day, since the first cases of the disease were reported in the country in late January last year, was 4,529 on May 19. It was also the highest number of cases reported in a single day in any country in the world.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period, 414,188, was reported on May 7.

This is the 16th consecutive day that the number of new cases has remained below the 400,000-mark and the ninth successive day that it has remained below 300,000.

Most states are extending the lockdowns and other restrictions for some more time in view of the high daily numbers as well as the spread of the disease to the smaller towns and rural areas.

Of the 196,427 new cases of infection posted in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by far, accounted for 22,122, lower than the 26,672 recorded yesterday.

The state also reported 592 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to the 1,320 added yesterday, though that number included 726 previously unreported deaths after reconciliation of the data of the past few days.

Mumbai, the state capital and the financial hub of the country, saw a decrease in the number of new cases to 1,049 from 1,427 yesterday. The number of deaths in the city in the last 24 hours was 48 as compared to 49 yesterday.

In national capital Delhi, the number of new cases of infection has dropped further to 1,550 in the last 24 hours from 1,649 yesterday. The number of deaths in this period, however, went up to 207 from 189.

Karnataka, one of the most-affected states, reported 529 deaths and 25,311 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as compared to 626 deaths and 25,979 cases yesterday.

State capital Bengaluru reported 5,701 fresh cases of infection and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen a rise in cases in recent days, reported 34,867 new cases of infection and 404 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state had recorded 35,483 cases and 422 deaths yesterday.

Kerala, another state which has witnessed an uptrend in recent days, registered a new high of 196 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours but reportded a dip in the number of new cases to 17,821. The state had posted 188 deaths and 25,820 cases yesterday.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has crossed the 24-million mark to touch 24,054,861, up 326,850 from yesterday. The recovery rate has improved to 89.26% from 88.69% yesterday.

This is the 12th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 133,934 to 2,586,782 today. The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,26 in recent months. Since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The world has reported a total of 167.319 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.473 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (33.143 million) and ahead of Brazil (16.120 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks third after the US (590,529) and Brazil (449,858).

