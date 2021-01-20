Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 to be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year

New Delhi, January 20, 2021

The Union Government has decided to celebrate the 125th Birth Anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a befitting manner at the national and international level, beginning from January 23.

A High-Level Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been constituted for deciding the programmes, and to supervise and guide the commemoration.

An official press release said that, as a tribute to Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, his birth anniversary on January 23 will be celebrated as "Parakram Divas" from this year onwards.

"It will inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity in Netaji’s footsteps and infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the release said.

A gazette notification for declaring January 23 as “ParakramDiwas” has been published, it added.

