Netaji is embodiment of India's might and inspiration: Modi

Kolkata, January 23, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the embodiment of India's might and inspiration, a brave son of the country who gave new direction to the dream of an independent India.

Modi was speaking at the inaugural function of the celebrations to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netajiat Victoria Memorial here.

A permanent exhibition and a Projection Mapping Show on Netaji was inaugurated on the occasion. A commemorative coin and postage stamp were also released by the Prime Minister. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, was also held.

Before this event, the Prime Minister visited Netaji Bhawan, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s home at Elgin Road, to pay his respects to Netaji. Later he proceeded to the National Library, Kolkata, where an international conference on “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” and an Artists' Camp were organized.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the artists and conference participants, before attending the celebration of Parakram Divas at Victoria Memorial.

"Today is the birthday of that brave son of Maa Bharti who gave new direction to the dream of independent India. Today is the day we celebrate the consciousness that tore through the darkness of slavery and challenged the mightiest power of the world with the words that 'I will not beg for freedom, I will take it'," he said.

Modi said that the country has decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary, 23 January, every year as "Parakram Divas" in order to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

Modi said the country is following in Netaji's footsteps and working towards the India that Netaji once dreamt of.

"Netaji had dreamt of a strong India, from LAC to LOC, and we are following in his footsteps," he said.

"On the 125th birth anniversary of the leader, I bow to him on behalf of the grateful nation. His contribution to India is indelible.

Modi said that Netaji would have been immensely proud to see how India is now manufacturing its own Covid-19 vaccines and also helping other countries across the world.

"India bows to the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. I also salute this virtuous land of Bengal which gave birth to the great leader," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

NNN