Nearly 300 Indians stranded in Malaysia, seek help

Chandigarh, March 21, 2020

Nearly 300 Indians, mainly from Punjab, have been stuck at the Kuala Lumpur airport after India banned the entry of flights from Malaysia in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Through a video that was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann, stuck traveller Amarjeet Singh appealed to Indian authorities to come and rescue them.

"We have been left to die as we have been stranded at the airport without any precautions to prevent COVID-19," he said.

Mann told the media that a majority of the passengers were in transit and he would seek the Minister of External Affair's intervention so that they can be brought back to India on priority.

In the video, Amarjeet Singh also said all the countries, except India, had rescued their stranded travellers.

"We are running out of money. No official from the Indian Embassy in Malaysia has established contact with us," he said.

Pointing towards a woman and two others for collecting money to arrange food for them, he said the government is not reacting to their pleas of early rescue.

Mann said he also received a video of an Indian woman and her six-month-old girl child, a Canadian citizen, who have been stranded at the Dubai airport.

"Authorities are only allowing the child, who is born in Canada, to be deported to Canada, and not the mother. How can they separate the child from the mother? The woman wants to come back to India with her child. The Indian authorities should immediately intervene," Mann said.

IANS