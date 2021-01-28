NCC has major role to play in instilling sense of discipline in social life, says Modi

New Delhi, January 28, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has a major role to play in instilling a sense of discipline in social life.

Nations with a strong presence of discipline in social life were found to thrive in all fields, the Prime Minister said addressing the annual rally of the NCC at Cariappa Ground.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff and the three Armed Services Chiefs were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed the march past by NCC contingents and witnessed a cultural performance during the event.

Modi said that, as the largest uniformed youth organization, the NCC was gaining in stature day by day. NCC cadets mark their presence everywhere where the Indian tradition of valour and service was being promoted or awareness about the constitution being generated.

Similarly, any project involving the environment or water conservation has NCC participation. He praised the NCC cadets for their contribution during calamities like COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is incumbent on all the citizens to fulfil the duties enshrined in our Constitution. Whenever this is followed by citizens and civil society, many challenges can meet with success. It was this blend of a sense of duty among the citizenry and bravery of the security forces that broke the back of Naxalism and Maoism afflicting a large part of our country. Now, the menace of Naxalism has shrunk to a very small area and the affected youths have left the path of violence to join the development mainstream,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic, while posing many challenges, brought opportunities for extraordinary work for India, improved the country’s capabilities, making it Aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient) and to go from ordinary to the best. The youth had a key role in these developments, he said.

Referring to the proposal for expansion of the NCC in border and coastal areas, he said he had, during his Independence Day address last year, announced a new role for NCC in 175 such districts. About one lakh cadets were being trained by Army, Air force and Navy for this purpose and one-third of them were girl cadets.

The training infrastructure for NCC was being strengthened. As against just one firing simulator earlier, 98 were being installed. Micro flight simulators were also being increased from five to 44 and rowing simulators from 11 to 60, he said.

Modi paid tribute to Field Marshal Cariappa on his birth anniversary that falls on this day and noted that the venue of the event is named after him.

He said new opportunities for girl cadets were emerging in the armed forces. He noted with satisfaction that, in recent times, there has been an increase of 35% in the number of girl cadets in NCC.

He also paid tribute to the armed forces on 50 years of the victory in Bangladesh War of 1971.

The Prime Minister also asked the cadets to visit the National War Memorial and asked them to get associated with the revamped gallantry award portal. He also noted that the NCC digital platform was fast emerging as a platform for sharing of ideas.

Talking about anniversaries, the Prime Minister pointed out that this year India is entering the 75th year of Independence and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He asked the cadets to seek inspiration from the glorious example of Netaji.

He elaborated on India’s capabilities of meeting the coronavirus challenge as well as challenges to the country’s defence. He asserted that India had one of the best war machines in the world.

The recent mid-air refuelling of the new Rafale aircraft with the help of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Greece reflect the strengthening of ties with Gulf countries. Similarly, India has decided to manufacture more than 100 defence-related equipment within the country. This, along with the Air Force’s order of 80 Tejas fighter planes and an enhanced focus on artificial Intelligence-related warfare will ensure that India emerged as a major producer rather than a market of defence equipment, he added.

Modi exhorted the cadets to go vocal-for-local as exemplified by the makeover of Khadi as a trendy brand among youth and emphasis on the use of local items in fashion, weddings, festival and other areas. Realising that self-confident youth was important for self-reliant India, the government was working in the field of fitness, education and skill. A new momentum could be seen this regard from Atal Tinkering labs to modern education institutes to Skill India and Mudra schemes.

The Prime Minister said fitness and sports were being given an unprecedented push through Fit-India and Khelo India movements including special programmes in NCC. The New National Education Policy was making the entire system student-centric by bringing in flexibility to choose subject as per needs and interest.

The country will progress as the youth will take advantage of the opportunities provided by the reforms, he added.

