NCC cadets start serving people during COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, April 7, 2020

The civil and police administration has started requisitioning the services of senior division National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with some of them starting work from Monday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had allowed temporary employment of NCC cadets last week under "Exercise NCC Yogdan" and guidelines were also issued in this regard. These cadets will give a helping hand to state and municipal authorities to augment relief efforts, an official press release said.

Union Territory of Ladakh has requisitioned for the employment of eight cadets in supply chain management.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police has requested Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Directorate for services of 245 cadets in supply chain and traffic management. As many as 64 senior division cadets including seven women have already been employed.

Collector of Bilaspur has requested for service of NCC volunteer cadets for training in COVID-19 preventive measures. These cadets are being imparted training for the job ahead.

Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHPC) Directorate has received requisition by Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh for services of 86 cadets till April 14 to assist police in ensuring social distancing in the city localities.

District Police of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu has approached district nodal officer on COVID-19 for services of NCC cadets. Fifty-seven cadets including two women have assembled and are being employed. In all, TN, Puducherry & Andaman Nicobar Directorate has provided the services of 75 cadets in Tamil Nadu and 57 in Puducherry.

Balrampur district administration in Uttar Pradesh has also asked for services of volunteer cadets from NCC Group Headquarters Gorakhpur. Some cadets are being employed for the purpose.

Eighty cadets in East Khasi Hills district are assisting the Meghalaya Police in the monitoring of ration distribution and sensitisation between April 6-8.

The types of tasks envisaged for cadets include manning of helpline/call centres; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food/essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue & traffic management and manning of CCTV control rooms.

According to the employment guidelines, state governments/district administration has to send the requisition of employment of volunteer cadets through State NCC Directorates. Details will be coordinated at Directorate/Group Headquarters/Unit level with state government/local civil authority. It should be ensured that ground conditions and laid down requirements are met before the cadets are deployed for the duty.

