NCB raids lead to seizure of 1 kg cocaine, 2 kg PCP, 29 kg MDA, 70 grams mephedrone

New Delhi, October 16, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unearthed multiple drug-running operations leading to the seizure in Mumbai of 1 kg of cocaine, 2 kg of P.C.P. (Phencyclidine), 29.300 kg MDA and 70 grams of mephedrone.

In a separate operation, 56 kg of hashish was seized at Jammu, whose main receiver was arrested from Mumbai, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release on Thursday.

While the metro cities serve as the prime destination for various contrabands, NCB, in synchronised operations at Mumbai and its connections with other places in the country has made various seizures and arrests which would impact the narcotics supply chain, the release said.

Based on specific information, a team of NCB MZU seized 1 kg of cocaine and 2 kg of P.C.P. (phencyclidine) from one M Ahmed from Vasai, Palghar on October 12. During interrogation, he revealed that the contraband was provided by one S K Saurabh for selling.

The NCB team developed intelligence and based on manual intelligence and technical surveillance, apprehended Saurabh on the next day from Vasai, Palghar. His sustained interrogation resulted in the recovery of 29.300 kg of MDA from his shop/godown on October 14. He also revealed that the drugs belonged to A Khanivadekar and R Khanivadekar.

A Khanivadekar was apprehended and during interrogation, he revealed that his brother R Khanivadekar is accused in a DRI case of 483 kg of ephedrine and is on bail. Before the DRI raid, they had shifted the contraband to the shop/godown of Saurabh.

In another operation, NCB Jammu Zonal Unit seized about 56.4 kg of Charas concealed in 55 packets at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu on October 15 and apprehended M Gupta, A Gambir and Sonia, all residents of Delhi. An amount of Rs 1,91,000 in cash and the SUV vehicle which was used to conceal and traffic the contraband was also seized.

According to the release, the charas was destined for Mumbai. In a combined operation between Ops Unit and Jammu Zonal Unit, the prime suspect in the 56 kg Charas case (seized in Jammu) Faruk Chandbadhsah Shaikh, a resident of Byculla West, Mumbai was apprehended from Mumbai- Pune Highway, along with one of his associates, Kurban Ali a resident of Nagaur, Rajasthan.

During further interrogation, they revealed that they were also involved in one case of Mumbai, in which 6 kg charas was seized from their other associates.

In another operation, NCB, Ops had apprehended one Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 gms of mephedrone in the area of Andheri West. Pradeep had disclosed that he used to supply mephedrone to various persons in the Andheri and Juhu area. He was employed as peon/runner with Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd through a third party. The further distribution network of Pradeep Rajaram Sahni is being investigated, the release said.

In yet another action on the distribution network of drugs, NCB had arrested one Nigerian national, Uka Emeka alias Godwin, and 4 gm of cocaine has been recovered from him. The seized drug originated from a South American country and the drug trafficker is suspected to be delivering the contraband in the areas of Pali Hill Area, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar areas. Further investigations of the forward linkages are underway, the release added.

