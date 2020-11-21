NCB raids homes of comedienne Bharti Singh, husband, detains them

Mumbai, November 21, 2020

Continuing its swoop on the entertainment industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the homes of comedienne Bharati Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, official sources said.

The NCB is understood to have recovered an unspecified quantity of "ganja" in the raids led by Deputy Director Sameer Wankhede after a drug peddler revealed their names.

Later, Bharti and Harsh were detained and taken for investigations to the NCB offices in south Mumbai in separate vehicles where they were being questioned.

On reaching the NCB offices, Bharti Singh briefly told mediapersons that they had been "called for some questioning".

Earlier this morning, the NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex and Versova areas and carried out search operations.

Comedienne Bharti and Harsh are noted comedians, television personalities hosting programmes, appearing in reality shows or serials.

The latest action is part of the ongoing investigations into Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which the NCB is trying to unravel for the past three months.

Since September till date, the NCB has arrested over 20 persons including Bollywood actress Rhea Chakbraborty, now on bail, her brother Showik and other film industry related persons, drug financers, suppliers or peddlers, including some foreigners.

As the NCB claims to have unearthed a close link between drugs mafia and the glamour industry, it has questioned several prominent film personalities.

They included actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, model-cum-actor Arjun Rampal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala, whose wife Shabana was arrested and got bail after some quantities of 'commercial quantity' drugs were found at her residence.

The NCB investigations are an off-shoot of the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 which sparked off a huge political controversy.

IANS