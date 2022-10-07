NCB, Navy apprehend vessel carrying more than 200 kg of drugs at sea

New Delhi, October 7, 2022

Officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy, in a coordinated operation at sea, apprehended a suspicious vessel carrying more than 200 kg of drugs.

The boat with its crew, has been escorted to Kochi in Kerala for further investigation, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"This is significant not only in terms of quantity and cost but also signifies a focus on collaborative efforts for disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards various IOR (Indian Ocean Rim) countries," the release said.

"Apart from the human costs from drug addiction, the spoils of narcotics trade feed syndicates involved in terrorism, radicalization and criminal activities. Successful conduct of this operation reaffirms our strong commitment and resolve of not allowing seas as global commons being used for illegal activities especially in India’s maritime neighborhood," the release added.

