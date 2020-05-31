Navy commences next phase of Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indians stranded abroad

New Delhi, May 31, 2020

Indian Navy will begin tomorrow the next phase of Operation “Samudra Setu” to repatriate Indian citizens stranded abroad during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In this phase, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa will repatriate 700 people from Colombo in Sri Lanka to Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and subsequently repatriate another 700 persons from Malè in the Maldives to Tuticorin, an official press release said here on Saturday.

Indian Navy has already repatriated 1,488 Indian nationals from Malè to Kochi during the previous phase of operations.

The release said the Indian Missions in Sri Lanka and Maldives are preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening. COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard and evacuees would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage.

After disembarkation at Tuticorin the evacuated personnel will be entrusted to the care of State authorities.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and State governments, the release added.

NNN