Navy boosts oxygen availability in Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar

New Delhi, May 4, 2021

The Indian Navy has boosted the availability of medical oxygen-related facilities in Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands besides transporting oxygen containers and supplies to other parts of the country and abroad.

This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here yesterday when Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh called on him for a review meeting on the COVID situation.

He briefed Modi about various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the civil administration during the pandemic. The Navy has reached out to all state administrations and offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and conduct of vaccination drives.

Beds were being earmarked in various Naval hospitals for civilians in various cities. Medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various hospitals to manage COVID duties. Naval personnel were being provided Battlefield Nursing Assistant Training to augment medical personnel deployed in COVID hospitals.

The Indian Navy was transporting oxygen containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore to India.

