Nationwide 'chakka jam" on Saturday, except in Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand: Tikait

New Delhi, February 5, 2021

As farmers' unions protesting against the Centre's three new agriculture laws geared up for the nationwide "chakka jam" (roadblock) called by them on Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that the farmers will not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well as Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

There will also not be any road block programme in Delh-NCR since all the protest sites are already in a "chakka jam" mode. All the roads for entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located, he said.

Tikait said: "Given the agriculture-related work, the proposed roadblock in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday has been taken back and instead a memorandum will be submitted to the respective District Magistrates or subordinates."

The BKU spokesperson added: "Apart from these two states along with Delhi and NCR, the farmers will hold the chakka jam across the country."

The farmers union has also issued a slew of guidelines to ensure a peaceful protest during the chakka jam.

As per the guidelines, farmers will block only the national and state highways across the country from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, security measures have been stepped up in view of the countrywide roadblock on Saturday.

IANS