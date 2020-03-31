NTA extends dates for submission of online application forms for various examinations

New Delhi, March 31, 2020

In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended/ revised the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations.

The date for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020, scheduled till March 31 has been extended till April 30.

The date for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. and Open Mat (MBA) has been extended till April 30.

The date for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020 test has been extended till April 30.

The date for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 has been extended till April 30.

The datefor UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 has been extended till May 16.

The date for CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 has been extended till May 15.

The date for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 has been extended till May 31.

The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM, the release said.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on the respective examination website(s) and the NTA website, after assessment of the situation after 15.04.2020 only.

NTA said it understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the well-being of every citizen including students.

NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps, if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination website and the NTA website for latest updates.

The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification.

NNN