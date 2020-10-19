National Education Policy aims to make youth competitive: Modi

New Delhi, October 19, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the focus of the National Education Policy (NEP) was multidimensional in making the youth competitive through a flexible and adaptable education system.

Addressing the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore through video conference, the Prime Minister said the NEP aimed at bringing about fundamental changes in the entire education sector.

Skilling, reskilling and upskilling were the greatest need of the hour, he stressed.

The University of Mysore was the centre of a great education system. By developing the capacity to meet the aspirations and capabilities of the citizens of future India, it has realized the vision of "Rajarshi" Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the then Diwan Sir M Visvesvaraya who founded the University in 1916, he added.

He also referred to stalwarts like former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who taught at the University. The Prime Minister exhorted the students to use their knowledge obtained through education at various stages of their real life. He termed real life as a great university which teaches various ways for application of knowledge.

In this context, he quoted the great Kannada writer and thinker Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar as saying, “education throws light at difficult times in life.”

The Prime Minister said continuous efforts were being made so that India’s education system catered to the needs of the 21st century with a special focus on infrastructure creation and structural reforms. Qualitative, as well as quantitative efforts, will be made to ensure that India emerged as a global hub for higher education and to make the youth population more competitive, he said.

Modi said that, even after so many years of independence, in 2014 there were only 16 IITs in the country. In the last six years, on average, one new IIT has been opened every year. One of them is also at Dharwad, Karnataka. As of 2014, there were only 9 IIITs, 13 IIMs and 7 AIIMSs in the country. In the subsequent 5 years, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs and 8 AIIMSs were either established or are in the process of being created, he added.

The Prime Minister said efforts in higher education over the past 5-6 years were not limited to the opening of new institutions but work has also been done on governance reforms in these institutions to ensure gender equality and social inclusiveness. More autonomy is being given to such institutions as well so that they can take decisions according to their needs.

The first IIM Act gave more rights to IIMs across the country. The National Medical Commission has been created to bring more transparency in medical education. Two new laws were also being enacted for bringing in reforms in Homeopathy and other Indian medical practices, he said.

He expressed happiness that at all levels of education in the country, the gross enrolment ratio of girls was more than boys.

Being one of the best education institutes in the country, the Prime Minister urged the University of Mysore to innovate according to the emerging situation. He urged the institute to focus on Incubation Centres, Technology Development Centres, Industry-academia linkages and Interdisciplinary research.

He requested the University to promote research on local culture, local art and other social issues along with related global and contemporary issues. He urged the students to try to achieve excellence on the basis of their individual strengths.

