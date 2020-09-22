National Education Policy 2020 will establish India as a major global education destination, says Modi

New Delhi, September 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the National Education Policy 2020 will establish India as a major global education destination.

Addressing the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through videoconferencing, Modi said the National Education Policy was tailored to meet the needs of the 21st century and to make India a global leader in science and technology.

It has been made multi-disciplinary and offers the flexibility of choosing various courses and allows multiple entry and exit points, he said.

Modi said that the NEP also proposes a National Research Foundation for better coordination with all funding agencies regarding research funding. It will provide funds for all disciplines, be it science or humanities.

He said the NEP allows foreign universities to set up their offshore campuses in India, which would give global exposure to Indian students. It will establish India as a major education destination for the world.

He urged the youth to be future-ready and future-fit, saying it was their dreams and aspirations which shape the future of India. He expressed happiness that IIT Guwahati has already started making efforts towards this direction.

Modi lauded the efforts of the institute in contributing towards making the country self-reliant despite the difficulty in conducting academic sessions and continuing research work, during this pandemic.

The North-East region was the centre for India's Act East Policy and gateway to India's relations with South-East Asia. The mainstay of relations with these countries has been Culture, Commerce, Connectivity and Capacity. Education was going to be another new medium and IIT Guwahati could become its major centre. This will also give the North East a new identity and new opportunities, he added.

New opportunities were being created in the North-East as the Government was laying a lot of emphasis on the development of the infrastructure in the region especially the railways, highways, air routes and waterways.

He expressed happiness over 300 young Fellows being awarded PhD at the convocation and requested them to continue their research for the betterment of the country. He urged the students to think about how their research can be linked to the possibilities of development of this region.

Modi urged IIT Guwahati to establish a Centre for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction so that it could provide expertise whenever disasters struck the region.

