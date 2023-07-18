Murmu asks Red Cross Society members to work for removing misconceptions about blood donation

New Delhi, July 17, 2023

President Draupadi Murmu today urged Indian Red Cross Society members to work for removing misconceptions about blood donation and to connect people, especially the youth, with this noble social cause.

Presiding over the ceremonial session of the AGM of the Indian Red Cross Society at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, the President said philanthropy has been considered the most important human value in Indian tradition. She said she was happy to note that the Indian Red Cross Society has been serving people for more than 100 years.

The Red Cross has shown its commitment through relief work during natural disasters and health emergencies. She lauded the members and volunteers for their dedication and service to humanity.

“Their dedication, compassion and selfless spirit towards service to humanity provide inspiration to others,” she added.

The President said she was happy to note that the Indian Red Cross Society was meeting about 10% of India's blood requirements through more than 100 blood donation centres and mobile campaigns across the country.

The Indian Red Cross Society is playing an excellent role by safely collecting blood for those in need and promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation, she added.

