Mumbai Police grill Arnab Goswami for over 12 hrs

Mumbai, April 27, 2020

Republic Media Network on Monday said that its Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, was interrogated by the Mumbai Police since 9 a.m. and the interrogation continued for over 12 hours, here on Monday.

In a statement, the channel said that "he is cooperating with the investigators."

The network also expressed its "deep disappointment" that despite Goswami's requests, two Congressmen -- who allegedly attacked him and his wife Samyabrata Ray, an Editor with Republic TV -- were released on a bail of Rs 15,000 by a Mumbai court.

It termed the attack on Goswami as "a pre-planned Congress conspiracy" and alleged that "the police have flatly refused to register either a case of assault or conspiracy".

The channel asked the Mumbai Police not to "do such a brazen cover-up".

Goswami was summoned by the Mumbai Police on Sunday for questioning on his comments on top Congress leaders in connection with the lynching of three persons -- including two Sadhus -- in Maharashtra's Palghar district on April 16.

