Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai, September 10, 2020

High-profile Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and has retreated into self-quarantine at her home here on Thursday.

Making the revelation via Twitter, the 58-year old former government nurse said that her Rapid Antigen test was positive but she is asymptomatic.

"As per the doctors' advice, I have self-quarantined myself at home... I appeal to all who came in contact with me to take care of themselves," Pednekar urged.

As a precaution, all members of her family have also undergone COVID-19 tests, she added.

A Shiv Sena leader, Pednekar -- who took over as the 7th woman Mayor of the country's commercial capital in November 2019 -- expressed hope that, with the prayers and blessings of everybody, she would soon bounce back to serve the people of Mumbai.

IANS