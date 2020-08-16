Mukherjee's condition is unchanged, remains on ventilator support: Hospital

New Delhi, August 16, 2020

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency surgery here last Monday for the removal of a clot, remained unchanged this morning and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors treating him said.

"There is no change in the condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee," a bulletin from the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) at Delhi Cantonment here said.

"His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support," it said.

"The health condition of the former President, who also has multiple old co-morbidities, is being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the bulletin added.

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Monday. While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the hospital had said on that day.

The former President's son, Abhijit Mukherjee, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from Jangipur in West Bengal, said on Twitter today that he had visited his father yesterday and found him in a much better and more stable condition than the previous days.

"Yesterday , I had visited my Father In Hospital . With God's grace & all your good wishes , He is much better & stable than D preceding days! All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment ! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon," he said.

The veteran Congress leader had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

NNN