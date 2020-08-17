Mukherjee continues to be in critical condition, on ventilator support

New Delhi, August 17, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency surgery here last Monday for the removal of a clot in the brain, continued to be in a critical condition today, doctors treating him said.

"The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical," a bulletin issued by the Army (Research & Referral) Hospital in Delhi Cantonment here said.

"His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored," the bulletin added.

Mukherjee, 84, who has multiple co-morbidities, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition last Monday (August 10). While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the hospital had said on that day.

The veteran Congress leader had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

