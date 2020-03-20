MP: Speaker accepts resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kaul

Bhopal, March 20, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati accepted the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sharad Kaul on Friday.

Kaul submitted his resignation to the Speaker on March 6.

Talking to reporters, Prajapati said: "Kaul resigned from the membership on March 6. His resignation has been accepted following all the process. A notification regarding this has also been issued."

The BJP is left with 106 MLAs after the latest development.

The resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs were accepted late on Thursday night while resignations of six ministers were accepted on March 14.

IANS