MoU signed for the redevelopment of Shri Badrinath Dham as a spiritual smart hill town

New Delhi, May 7, 2021

Oil and Gas public sector undertakings (PSUs) on Thursday signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) for the redevelopment of Shri Badrinath Dham as a spiritual smart hill town.

The PSUs -- IndianOil, BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and GAIL -- signed the MOUs with Shri Badrinath Utthan Charitable Trust. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan were among those who attended the ceremony.

As per the MoUs, the Oil & Gas PSUs will be contributing Rs 99.60 crore in the first phase of the developmental activities, including river embankment work, building all-terrain vehicular path, building bridges, beautifying existing bridges, establishing gurukul facilities with accommodation, creating toilet and drinking water facilities, installing streetlights, mural paintings, and so on.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the "Char Dham" comprising Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, held significance to millions of Indians on spiritual, religious and cultural grounds. The Oil and Gas PSUs will not only contribute to the development work in Badrinath but also in Kedarnath, Uttarkashi, Yamunotri and Gangotri, he said.

“Today's event is a significant milestone in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing Badrinath shrine as a mini-smart and spiritual city, without compromising on the religious sanctity and mythological importance of the region."

Pradhan said, "I am glad that Oil and Gas PSUs of this nation have come forward to realise the vision of developing Badrinath Dham into a smart spiritual town. Tourism is one of the key industries, which is playing a critical role in the development of the state. Development of the sites like Badrinath would also help in attracting more tourists, which in turn would strengthen the economy of the state."

Rawat said Shri Badrinath Dham has a special place in the hearts of the people of the country. It is considered to be one of the most sacred places in the country. Developmental activities were much needed to provide the best of facilities to the pilgrims from across the country, he said.

“With the concerted efforts of both Uttarakhand Govt. and Oil & Gas PSUs, we are hopeful that the rejuvenation work of Shri Badrinath Dham will be completed within a span of three years," he added.

NNN