More than one crore doses still available with the States/UTs, 19 lakh more doses to be given

New Delhi, April 30, 2021

The centre has so far provided nearly 16.33 crore vaccine doses (16,33,85,030) to States/UTs free of cost. More than 1 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said today.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,33,56,503 doses. Nearly 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next three days, a press release from the Ministry said.

"Vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five-point strategy of the Union Government to fight the pandemic including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour. Several proactive steps have been taken by the Union Government for containment and management of the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

