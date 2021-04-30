More than 2.45 crore people register on Co-Win portal for third phase of COVID vaccination

New Delhi, April 30, 2021

More than 2.45 crore people have registered themselves so far on the Co-WIN digital platform after registration for the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, that will cover those in the age group of 18-35 years, began on April 28, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said today.

While more than 1.37 crore registered themselves on April 28, an additional 1.04 crore registered by the end of April 29.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 15.22 crore today.

Cumulatively, 15,22,45,179 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,43,097 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7:00 AM. These include 93,86,904 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 61,91,118 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,24,19,965 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 67,07,862 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,19,01,218 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,04,41,359 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,17,78,842 (1st dose) and 34,17,911 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Ten states accounted for 67.08% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

On Day 104 of the vaccination drive on April 29, as many as 22,24,548 vaccine doses were given. Of them 12,74,803 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,49,745 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

In another significant development, more than 19 lakh (19,20,107) tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day tests done in India.

