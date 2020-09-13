Monsoon session of Parliament to begin on Monday

New Delhi, September 13, 2020

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin here tomorrow with 47 items scheduled to be taken up during its 18 sittings till October 1.

This will be the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd Session of the Rajya Sabha.

Parliament will function on all days including Saturday and Sunday. Of the 47 items to be taken up, 45 are Bills and two are financial items.

Eleven of the Bills will be replacing ordinances: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Prices Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Insolvency & Bankruptcy (Second) Amendment Bill, 2020; The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020; The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Salary and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

These are required to be passed during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Some important pending legislations in the Houses required to be considered and passed during the session are:

The Pesticides Management Bill, 2020; The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha; The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha; The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020; The National Forensic Science University Bill, 2020; The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment), Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Major Port Authorities Bill 2020; The Code On Social Security and Welfare, 2019; The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2019; The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019.

Some other new Bills likely to be introduced, considered and passed during this session are The Bilateral Netting of Financial Contracts Bill, 2020; The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Pension Fund Regulatory And Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020; The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020; The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Foreign Contribution (Regulation)Amendment Bill, 2020; The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2020; The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Jammu and Kashmir Official Language, Bill, 2020.

There are few bills for withdrawal during the session, namely, The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018; The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011; The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2011; The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013; The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013.

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for COVID-19, an official press release said.

There will be a four-hour session for each House in a day (9 am to 1 pm for Rajya Sabha and 3 pm to 7 pm for Lok Sabha). But on the first day, the Lok Sabha will meet in the morning session. The session will see other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing norms, the introduction of mobile app for registering of MPs’ attendance and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House.

The Zero Hour will be held and answers to unstarred questions will be laid on the table.

