Mohan Delkar's autopsy confirms suicide, body sent to Silvassa

Mumbai, February 23, 2021

The autopsy report of seven-time MP Mohan S. Delkar, who was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel room, has confimed death by suicide, official sources said here on Tuesday.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at the Sir J. J. Hospital on Monday and his body was taken by his family to Silvassa early on Tuesday for the last rites, said Mumbai Police spokesperson S. Chaitanya.

The cause of death is said to to be "asphyxia" due to the hanging, and the hospital has preserved the viscera for further analysis if required.

The Mumbai Police said that the suicide note was penned on Delkar's letterhead, reportedly in Gujarati.

The police have called experts and others to help understand the content and context of the suicide note running into several pages.

Delkar, 58, an independent MP from the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, had arrived in Mumbai by road late on Sunday and was found hanging in the hotel room by his driver on Monday afternoon.

The Mumbai Police lodged an accidental death record pending the autopsy report and further investigations, officials added.

Taking strong note of the incident, the Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said it wants a probe into the role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concerning the 'suicide' of Delkar.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: "I will soon call on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh with a demand to investigate the role of BJP in the death of MP Mohanbai Delkar."

On his part, Deshmukh offered condolences on the passing of Delkar, and termed the incident as "very shocking".

"The news of the demise of Delkar, 7-time MP from Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, committing suicide at a hotel in Mumbai is very shocking," the state home minister tweeted last night.

IANS