Modi's lockdown announcement leads to panic buying in Delhi

New Delhi, March 24, 2020

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus, people in the national capital went into a panic buying mode.

Despite the Prime Minister tweeting that there will be no shortage of essential goods amid the lockdown, shops selling such products were flooded with people.

Chemist shops too saw a rise in the numbers of customers and apart from medicines, Dettol and sanitisers were in high demand.

Radhey Shyam, a general store owner in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, said, "We saw a massive footfall in the last half an hour with people mainly demanding milk and bread."

"Cigarettes were also in high demand and we had to sell them at much higher prices because we aren't receiving fresh stock and even if we do, they are overcharged," he added.

People were also seen buying fruits and vegetables which were being sold at higher rates. For instance, a dozen of bananas were being sold for around Rs 70. The customers tried to bargain but to no avail.

IANS