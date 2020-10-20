Modi warns against complacency in the fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, October 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to the people to not let their guard down and become complacent in the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stressing that while the lockdown restrictions had been eased the virus was far from being wiped out.

In an address to the nation -- his seventh since March, when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic, Modi said there was an improvement in the situation all over the country and economic activities were returning to normal.

He said people had also started moving out of their houses for work and to fulfill other responsibilities.

Modi observed that markets had also started returning to normalcy with the advent of the festivities.

He said India is in a better situation due to the efforts of every Indian in the last 7-8 months and care should be taken to prevent it from deteriorating.

The Prime Minister noted that the recovery rate of coronavirus cases in the country had improved and the fatality rate is low. He said that for every one million people about 5,500 were infected with the virus, while, in countries like the United States and Brazil, the figure is nearly 25,000.

He said that the death rate in India is 83 for every million population, where it is about 600 in countries like the US, Brazil, Spain, Britain and others.

Modi expressed happiness that, in comparison to many developed nations, India is getting successful in protecting many lives of its citizens in the country.

He also spoke about the improvement in the infrastructure to tackle the pandemic in the country. He said more than nine million beds are available for coronavirus patients along with 12,000 quarantine centres across the country.

He said over 2,000 coronavirus testing labs were functional all over the country, while the number of tests will soon cross 10 crore.

He said India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens in comparison to the resource-rich countries and that the increasing number of tests has been a great strength in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the doctors, nurses and health workers who are selflessly serving such a large population.

He warned people not to be callous, amidst all these efforts and not to assume that the coronavirus is gone, or that there is no danger from the coronavirus any more.

Cautioning the people who have stopped taking precautions, of late, he said “If you are negligent and going out without a mask, you are exposing yourself, your family, your children, the elderly to the same amount of risk.”

The Prime Minister referred to the ongoing situation in the US and Europe where the number of cases of coronavirus initially decreased but then suddenly started increasing.

He urged the people not to be negligent until a vaccine against the pandemic is found and let the fight against the Covid-19 weaken.

The Prime Minister said efforts are on a war footing to save humanity and many countries including the country's scientists are working on the production of a vaccine.

He said the work is going on various vaccines against coronavirus and that some of these are in an advanced stage.

The Prime Minister said the Government is also preparing a detailed road map to reach the vaccine to every single citizen as soon as it is readily available.

He again urged the people to not lax until the vaccine becomes available.

The Prime Minister said the world was going through a difficult time and a little carelessness can lead to a great crisis. He urged the people to remain vigilant while going about their daily routine.

He appealed to the citizens to maintain the 6 feet distance (Do Gaj ki Doori) with other people, to wash their hands with soap periodically and to wear face masks.

