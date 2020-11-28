Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad as part of three-city trip to review COVID-19 vaccine facilities

Ahmedabad, November 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad as part of a three-city trip to review COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing facilities in the counntry.

In Ahmedabad, Modi talked to company officials and others to know more about the indigenous DNA-based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila.

"Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila," he said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey," he added.

The Prime Minister will also visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.

"As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," an official press release had said yesterday.

