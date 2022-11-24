Modi urges youth to work towards a developed India by 2047

New Delhi, November 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged young men and women who have been appointed to jobs by the Goa government to work for the development of the state as well as the country.

“The most important 25 years of your life are going to start now," he said in his address at the Rozgar Mela of the Goa government, he said, outlining his vision of a developed India and the goal of a New India of 2047.

“You have the target of New India of 2047 along with the development of Goa. I am sure that all of you will continue to follow the path of your duty with full devotion and readiness," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launch the Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive by the Government for 10 lakh personnel, on October 22 in which appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 persons in the first phase.

Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas of Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmirand Maharashtra governments, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various Government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits the day before.

Addressing the gathering today, Modi congratulated the youth who got their appointment letters and remarked that it is an important step by the Goa government in employment generation. He said more recruitment drives are going to take place in Goa Police and other departments in the coming months.

“This will strengthen the Goa Police force and result in an enhanced security system for citizens and tourists,” he said.

“Employment fairs are being organised continuously in different states of the country for the last few weeks while the Central Government is also providing jobs to thousands of youth, he said.

He expressed delight at the efforts of the states ruled by the "double-engine governments" for organising such job fairs at their own level for the empowerment of the youth.

Modi said that, in the last eight years, the Central government had invested thousands of crores of rupees in the development of Goa.

He said the soon-to-be-inaugurated airport at Mopa, built at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore, became a major source of employment for thousands of people from Goa, similar to the connectivity and infrastructure projects that are going on in the state.

“The vision of ‘Swayampoorna Goa’ is to improve the basic amenities in the state while also improving the infrastructure,” he said.

Referring to the Goa Tourism Master Plan and Policy, he said the state government had come up with a new blueprint for the development of Goa which opened up new possibilities for investment in the tourism sector and will boost employment.

Touching upon the steps being taken to give economic strength to the rural areas of Goa to increase employment in traditional farming, the Prime Minister said that farmers producing paddy, fruit processing, coconut, jute, and spices were being linked to self-help groups. He said these efforts were creating many new opportunities for employment and self-employment in Goa.

