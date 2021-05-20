Modi urges state and district officials to devise a specific strategy in rural and urban areas to combat COVID-19

New Delhi, May 20, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged state and district officials to devise a specific strategy in rural and urban areas to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

interacting with the state and district officials on the situation through video conference, Modi said that, over the past few days, active cases have started to come down in the country, but the challenge remained as long as the infection was present even on a very small scale.

He lauded the work of the state and district officials in fighting the pandemic and said their field experiences and feedback helped the government in framing practical and effective policies. The vaccination strategy was also being pushed forward by incorporating suggestions from the states and the various stakeholders at all levels.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to use local experiences and the need to work together as a country. He urged them to spread messages on keeping villages coronavirus-free and following COVID-appropriate behaviour, even when cases are declining. He asked the officials to devise their strategy in a rural- and urban-specific way and ensure that Rural India is COVID free.

“Every epidemic has taught us the importance of continuous innovation and change in our ways of dealing with it. The methods and strategies in dealing with the pandemic should be dynamic as the virus is an expert in mutation. The virus mutation could affect the youth and children also. Thus, there is a need to boost the vaccination drive,” Modi said.

On vaccine wastage, the Prime Minister said wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to provide the necessary security to an individual. Steps should be taken to end vaccine wastage.

Apart from medicines and treatment, the administration should create facilities for free ration for the poor and essential supplies provided. Black-marketing should be stopped. These steps were necessary to win this fight and to move forward, he said.

During the interaction, the officials briefed him about the improving pandemic situation in their respective districts. They shared their experience of using technology for real-time monitoring and capacity building. They also informed about the steps taken to enhance public participation and awareness.

