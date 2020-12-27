Modi urges manufacturers to ensure their goods meet global standards

New Delhi, December 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told manufacturers that, at a time when "vocal for local" is gathering momentum among the people, they should ensure that their products meet global standards.

"This is the opportune moment to work with the ethos of ‘zero effect, zero defect’. I urge manufacturers and industry leaders of the country … people of the country have taken a firm step…moving a bold step forward…vocal for local is reverberating in each and every household….in such a scenario, it is time to ensure that our products meet global standards," he said in the last edition of 2020 of "Mann Ki Baat", his monthly radio address to the nation.

"Whatever is global best; we should make it in India and prove it. For that, our entrepreneur friends have to come forward. Startups, too, have to come forth," he said.

Modi urged people to try and find substitutes made in India for the many articles made abroad that permeated into their lives unknowingly and shackled them down. He said they must decide that, henceforth, they would use products made with "the hard work and sweat of the people of India".

"You make New Year resolutions every year…this time one has to certainly make a resolution for the sake of the country," he said.

His address was laced with quotes and suggestions from people around the country who had written to him with their thoughts and ideas about various issues confronting the nation.

The Prime Minister spoke about how the people had come together in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has struck most parts of the world, including India.

"The most common amongst the common folk of the country has felt this transformation. I have witnessed an extraordinary ripple of hope in the country. There came multiple challenges … many a crisis. On account of corona, the world faced numerous hurdles in terms of supply chains…But we learnt a new lesson with every crisis. The country was blessed with newer capabilities. Putting it into words…this capacity is termed as 'Atmanirbharta' -- self reliance," he said.

Among other things, Modi talked about how customers were now demanding toys made in India because of their better quality.

"A huge change has begun in the minds of our countrymen…that too within a year. It is not easy to gauge this change. Even economists would not be able to assess it on their parameters," he said.

The Prime Minister spoke about the supreme sacrifice made by the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were immured alive on December 26, 1704 by the Nawab of Sirhind.

"The tyrants wanted sahibzade to renounce their faith; abandon the teachings of the great Guru tradition. But, our sahibzade showed amazing courage and determination even at that tender age. During the immurement, as stones began piling up, gradually raising the height of the wall……. death staring into the face…..despite that, they did not budge even a bit. It was on this day itself that Guru Gobind Singh ji’s mother -Mata Gujari attained martyrdom. About a week ago, it was the Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji too. Here in Delhi, I was blessed with the opportunity to visit Gurudwara Rakabganj to offer floral tributes and pay my obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. During this very month, inspired by Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji, many people sleep on the floor. People reminisce the supreme sacrifices made by family members of Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji with immense reverence. This martyrdom served as a new beacon of learning for entire humanity; for the country. This martyrdom served towards the great deed of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom. Once again I bow to the martyrdom of shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh ji and the four Sahibzade. Several such sacrifices have preserved the present fabric of India, keeping it intact," he said.

Among other topics, Modi mentioned the rise in the number of leopards in India.

"This is a big achievement for India. Leopards, across the world have been facing dangers; their habitat has faced loss in the entire world. In such circumstances, the continued growth of the population of leopards in India has shown a way to the entire world. You must also be aware that in the past few years, the population of lions in India has risen; the number of tigers too has increased. Also, there has been an increase in India’s forest area. The reason for this is that not only the government but also many people, civil society, many institutions too are engaged in conserving our trees and plants and wild animals. They all deserve accolades," he said.

He also noted the efforts made by a girl in Coimbatore, Gayatri, who has made a wheelchair for a suffering dog, describing it an "inspiring" act.

"This sensitivity is inspiring and can happen only when a person is filled with kindness and compassion towards all life forms. In Delhi NCR and other cities of the country, in the chilling cold, many people are doing a lot for the care of shelterless animals. They arrange for food, water, sweaters and even beds for those animals. Some people arrange food for hundreds of such animals every day. Such efforts should be commended. Several noble efforts are being undertaken in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. There, prison inmates are making covers from old and torn blankets to protect cows from the cold. Besides Kaushambi, these blankets are collected from jails of other districts and then they are sewn and sent to gaushaalas, cow shelters. Prisoners of Kaushambi are sewing several covers every week. Come, let us encourage such acts of care with a sense of service to others. In fact, this is a noble act that strengthens the sensitivity of the society," he said.

He also referred to a group of youths in Srirangpatna in Karnataka, who call themseves the Yuva Brigade, who have renovated an ancident Shiva temple, which was covered by weeds and shrubs.

"Passion and firm commitment are two means through which people can achieve every goal. When I see the youth of India, I feel delighted and assured. Delighted and assured because the youth of my country have the ‘Can Do’ approach and the ‘Will Do’ spirit in them. No challenge is too big for them. Nothing is out of reach for them," he said.

He also spoke about teachers, who had adopted innovative methods to keep their students engaged during the pandemic, when schools were closed.

Modi also quoted the examples of various people to highlight the need for keeping the environment, epsecially mountains, rivers and beaches, clean. He also highlighted the need to avoid single-use plastic.

