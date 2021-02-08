Modi urges farmers to end stir and give reforms a chance

New Delhi, February 8, 2021

Assuring farmers that his Government was committed to empowering and strengthening them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged them to end their protest against the three new Central farm laws and give a chance to the agricultural reforms.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, he said he was always open to change and amendments to the laws could be considered in the interest of the farmers.

Modi also asserted that the minimum support price (MSP) regime would continue even after the laws came into force.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 demanding that the new laws be repealed and the enactment of a new law to guarantee to farmers the minimum support price (MSP) declared by the Government for different crops.

Modi urged the farmers to resume talks with the Government so that all issues could be resolved amicably. He said all sections should work together to solve such problems.

He said the various changes initiated by his government in the agricultural sector since it assumed office in May 2014 pointed to its commitment to empowering the farmer.

In this context, he referred to the changes in crop insurance and the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi (PM-KISAN) under which every farmer will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support.

He said that the Government is working, in particular, for the small farmers. Farmers have got claims worth Rs 90,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). This crop insurance scheme was launched by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers welfare from Kharif 2016 season onwards.

He said that farmers also benefitted from the Kisan Credit Card, Soil Health Card and Samman Nidhi schemes. When the road connectivity improves under PM Gramin Sadak Yojna, it would facilitate the transport of the farm products to distant places. There are efforts like the ‘Kisan Rail’ for fast transportation of perishable products to the markets through the railway network. ‘Kisan Udan’, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget in February 2020 aims to help farmers transport agricultural products on national and international air routes, he said.

“The need of the hour is to improve the lives of the small farmers. Why should not they have the same freedom as the dairy sector to work with the private or cooperative sector?” the Prime Minister asked in an apparent reference to the provisions in the three new laws which, among other things, contain provisions that allow the farmer to sell products to anyone, anywhere. Farmers’ organisations have been agitating for the repeal of the three Acts, claiming they were against the interests of the small farmer.

Problems of agriculture should be resolved, Modi said, inviting all the parties to move forward for the welfare of the farmers. On MSP, the Prime Minister reiterated, “MSP is there, MSP was there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised.”

"For the welfare of the farmers, we need to rise above political calculations,” he added.