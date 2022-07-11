Modi unveils national emblem cast on the roof of new Parliament building

New Delhi, July 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building here this morning.

He also interacted with the workers involved in the construction of the new building.

“This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament," Modi said on Twitter.

“I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation.”

The national emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 m in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of new building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

