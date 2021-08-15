Modi unfurls tricolour at Red Fort as India celebrates 75th I-Day

New Delhi, August 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national tricolour to mark the nation's 75th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort here on Sunday.

Soon after Modi unfurled the tricolour, following which the national anthem was played, the Indian Air Force (IAF) threw flowers from the sky.

Before that, Modi inspected the security arrangements as the historic Red Fort is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

Delhi's Red Fort, from where Prime Minister unfurls the national flag and address the nation, has been decorated with colourful flowers and numberous national flags across the premises.

Every year on the occasion of Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India along with his adress to the nation also makes some major announcements.

India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had unfurled the tricolour for the first time on August 15, 1947 to mark India's Independence Day.

IANS