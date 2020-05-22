Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha on Friday to take stock of situation in wake of Cyclone Amphan

New Delhi, May 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan which hit the two states on May 20.

He is expected to go on aerial surveys of the affected areas in the two states and also hold meetings with the Chief Ministers and senior officials to discuss issues related to relief and rehabilitation.

"Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the Prime Minister's Office said on micro-blogging site Twitter last night.

NNN