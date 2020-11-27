Modi to visit vaccine facilities in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune on Saturday

New Delhi, November 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune tomorrow to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing facilities and processes in the three cities.

He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.

"As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," an official press release said.

