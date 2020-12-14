Modi to visit Kutch on Tuesday, launch several development projects

New Delhi, December 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhordo in Kutch, in his home state of Gujarat, on Tuesday during which he will lay the foundation stones of several development projects.

The projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant.

Gujarat Chief Minister of Gujarat will be present on the occasion, an official press release said.

The Prime Minister will also undertake a visit to the White Rann and witness a cultural programme, it said.

Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step towards transforming seawater to potable drinking water with the desalination plant at Mandvi, Kutch. The plant, with a capacity of 10 crore litres per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing the Narmada Grid, theSauni network and treated waste water infrastructure.

"It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country. Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham. It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD)," the release said

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in Kutch district will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park. It will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW. Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as exclusive zone for wind park activities.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant will cost Rs 121 crore and will have the capacity to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day, the release added.

