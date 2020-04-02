Modi to put out video message to people on Friday morning

New Delhi, April 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put out a short video message for the people of the country tomorrow morning.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," Modi said on micro-blogging site Twitter today.

This will be the third time since March 19 that Modi will be addressing the nation on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has hit the country and the rest of the world.

On March 24, he had made a televised address to the nation in which he had announced the three-week nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.

On March 19, he had in his first address to the nation, he had asked the people to observe a "Janata Curefew" (People's Curfew) on Sunday, March 22 and also to stay indoors as much as possible, except for those rendering essential services, for the next few weeks.

His monthly radio address to the peope, Mann Ki Baat, on March 29 morning, was also devoted entirely to the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi has also been holding video conferences with various groups of people in recent days, including Chief Ministers of all States today and earlier on March 20, with Heads of Indian Missions abroad, with leaders of social organisations, doctors, nurses and lab technicians, editors, radio jockeys, with representatives of the pharmaceuticals industry and with SAARC Leaders. He also participated in the extraordinary virtual summit of G20 Leaders on March 26.

NNN