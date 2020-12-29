Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot on Thursday

Ahmedabad, December 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat via video-conferencing on December 31.

The Governor of Gujarat, the Chief Minister of the state and Union Minister of State for Health will also be pesent on the occasion.

An official press release said that 201 acres of land have been allotted for the project.

The institute will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

The state-of-the-art 750 bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the release added.

NNN