Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita on Thursday

New Delhi, March 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita and also address the occasion tomorrow through a video conference.

The event has been organised to commemorate the sale of over 5 lakh copies of Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita.

Swami Chidbhavanandaji is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. He has authored 186 books in all genres of literary composition. His scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject.

The Tamil version of the Gita with his commentaries was published in 1951, followed by an English one in 1965. Its translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese were undertaken by devotees.

