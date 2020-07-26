Modi to launch high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities on Monday

New Delhi, July 26, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities set up at different locations through video conferencing on Monday.

These facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus assisting in controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an official press release said.

The high-throughput testing facilities have been set up at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.

These labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials. The labs are enabled to test diseases other than COVID as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue, and so on, the release added.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, along with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, will be participating in the event.

