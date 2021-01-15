Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday

New Delhi, January 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive -- described as the world's largest-ever innoculation campaign -- via video-conferencing here tomorrow.

An official press release said as many as 3,006 session sites spread over all States and Union Territories would be virtually connected during the launch.

About 100 persons would be vaccinated at each site on the first day of the campaign, it said.

"This vaccination programme is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase," the release said.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. The platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

"Adequate doses of both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN have already been delivered across the country to all States/UTs with the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts. All preparations are in place to initiate the programme on the principles of Jan Bhagidari," the release added.

