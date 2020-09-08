Modi to interact with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday

New Delhi, September 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh tomorrow.

The Union Government had launched the PM Svanidhi scheme on June 1 this year to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, resume livelihood activities.

Around 4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than 4 lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification.

The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to banks, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of a total amount worth Rs 140 crore.

Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47% of these coming from the state alone. Arrangements for beneficiaries of the scheme in the state to watch the program in public places have been made through LED screens in 378 municipal bodies.

The program will be telecast through webcast, for which pre-registration is being done here.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will also participate in the program through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister will interact with three beneficiaries from the state by connecting virtually with them from their vending locations.

