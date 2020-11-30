Modi to interact with more teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

New Delhi, November 30, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact today, via video-conferencing, with scientists of Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on micro-blogging site Twitter yesterday.

Today's interaction follows the visit made by Modi on November 28 to COVID-19 vaccine facilities in three cities -- Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune -- when he, among other things, discussed ways of improving distribution of the vaccines when they become available.

During the day-long trip, Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune to personally review the development and manufacturing of the vaccines.

The visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens against the deadly virus that has infected more than 62 million people and claimed more than 1.458 million lives worldwide.

In India, the vaccine has claimed 136,696 lives so far and infected more than 9.392 million people since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

