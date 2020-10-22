Modi to inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat on October 24

New Delhi, October 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three key projects in Gujarat on October 24 -- the ‘Kisan Suryoday Yojana’ for the farmers, a Paediatric Heart Hospital attached to the U. N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad and a ropeway in Girnar.

Participating in the three events through video conferencing, the Prime Minister will also launch a mobile application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The Gujarat Government had recently announced the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana to provide farmers power supply from 5 AM to 9 PM. It has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crore for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. Under the project, 66-kilowatt transmission lines numbering 234, with a total length of 3,490 circuit kilometres (CKM) will be established, in addition to 220 KV substations.

Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included under the Scheme for 2020-21. The remaining districts will be covered in a phased manner by 2022-23.

With the inauguration of the Paediatric Heart Hospital, U.N Mehta Institute will become India’s biggest hospital for cardiology in addition to being one of the select few hospitals in the world with a world-class medical infrastructure and medical facilities.

The U. N Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at a cost of Rs. 470 crore. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1,251 after the completion of the expansion project. The institute will also become the biggest single super-specialty cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super-speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

The building is equipped with safety precautions like earthquake-proof construction, firefighting hydrant system and fire mist system. The research centre will house India’s first Advanced Cardiac ICU on Wheels with O.T, which is equipped with ventilators, IABP, haemodialysis, ECMO etc. As many as 14 operation centres and seven cardiac catheterization labs will be opened at the institute.

Gujarat will once again be highlighted on the global tourism map as the Prime Minister will inaugurate the ropeway at Girnar. Initially, it will have 25-30 cable cars, with a capacity of eight people per car. A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. In addition to this, the ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain.

