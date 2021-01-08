Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021 on Saturday

New Delhi, January 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 16th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, the high-profile annual gathering of the Indian diaspora, that will be held tomorrow in the virtual format.

The theme of the convention this year is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and will feature a keynote address by the chief guest, Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with non-resident Indianns (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs).

The government said that it had decided to organize the convention this year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in view of the sentiments of the "vibrant diaspora community".

The PBD conferences, in the run-up to the convention, were also held in the virtual format this year.

An official press release said the PBD Convention would have three segments. The inaugural session will be followed by the two plenary sessions.

The first plenary on the Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat will feature addresses by the External Affairs Minister and the Commerce and Industry Minister while the second plenary on Facing Post Covid Challenges -- Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by Minister of Health and Minister of State for External Affairs. Both plenaries will feature panel discussions inviting eminent diaspora experts.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the valedictory session of the convention.

The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced. The awards are conferred on members of the Indian diaspora to recognize their achievements and their contributions in different fields.

The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz for the youth will also be announced

The Youth PBD was held virtually on the theme "Bringing together Young Achievers from India and Indian Diaspora” today.

