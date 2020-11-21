Modi to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs in Delhi on Monday

New Delhi, November 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla will also be present on the occasion, an official press release said.

The flats are located at Dr B D Marg in New Delhi. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats. The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of Covid-19, the release said.

Several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction & demolition waste, double-glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy efficient LED light fittings, occupancy based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant, it added.

IANS