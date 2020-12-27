Modi to inaugurate India’s first driverless train operations in Delhi Metro on Monday

New Delhi, December 27, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden) along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line on December 28 through video conferencing.

These innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility, an official press release said.

The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error. After the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line, the Pink Line of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.

The National Common Mobility Card, which will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line, will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the Airport Express Line using that card. This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

With the commencement of driverless trains on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, DMRC will enter the elite league of seven percent of world’s Metro networks which can operate without drivers.

After starting driverless services on the 37 kilometre long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 57 kilometre long Pink Line (Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021. After this, Delhi Metro will have a driverless network length of about 94 kilometres, which will be approximately nine percent of the world’s total driverless Metro network.

The driverless trains will be fully automated which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors, a press release from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Delhi Metro has been a pioneer in introducing technology driven solutions for passenger comfort and this is another step in the same direction, it said.

The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including Noida – Greater Noida). Pre-Covid, about 60 lakh journeys were being performed everyday on the Delhi Metro network making it the mass transportation backbone of the National Capital Region (NCR).

"The Metro rail scenario in the entire nation has undergone a massive transformation in the last six years. While in 2014, only 248 kilometres of Metro lines were operational in five cities, presently 702 kilometres of Metro lines are operational in 18 cities in India. In the days to come, over a thousand kilometres of new lines shall be added and about 27 cities in the country will have Metro connectivity. By 2022, when the nation celebrates its 75th Independence Day, India will have a combined Metro network of over a thousand kilometres which will carry more than a crore passengers every day," the release added.

